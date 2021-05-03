MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Short Interest Update

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,900 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the March 31st total of 467,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $9,212,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

