MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

MAX stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,727.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

