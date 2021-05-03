Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

