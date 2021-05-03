Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.
Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.
In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
