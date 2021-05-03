Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 688,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 367.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

MLSPF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.