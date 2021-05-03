MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MELI traded up $47.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,618.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,063. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9,999.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,531.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,587.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $570.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,720.56.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

