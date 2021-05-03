Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Cut by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

