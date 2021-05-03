Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

