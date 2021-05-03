Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.13 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 16,759.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 879,353 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $33,390,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,409.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 597,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $63.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

