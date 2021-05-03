Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.44 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in HP were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of HPQ opened at $34.11 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

