Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.