Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $2.21 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3712 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

