Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

FHI opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

