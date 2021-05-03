Meritor (MTOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Meritor has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.25-2.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.25-2.50 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Meritor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $27.03 on Monday. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

