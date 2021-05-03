Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

