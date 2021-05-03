Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,780,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 22,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.02. 16,230,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,412,521. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

