Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,242 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

