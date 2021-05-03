MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Shares of MSTR traded down $16.53 on Monday, hitting $640.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,153. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5,349.58 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $696.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.95.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

