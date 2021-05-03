Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $157.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

