Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $227.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

