Milestone Advisory Partners Acquires Shares of 4,648 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

