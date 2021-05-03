Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 187 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Milestone Advisory Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 102,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $274.81 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

