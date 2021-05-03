Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 million-$2.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.91. 33,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,666. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $193.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.54. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Scientific will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,978,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,435,397.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

