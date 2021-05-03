Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Cap Achieves $34.69 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $134.56 or 0.00231782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $34.69 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 257,780 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

