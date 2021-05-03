Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $30.64 million and approximately $419,685.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.20 or 0.00014310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00277981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.48 or 0.01178202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.98 or 0.00734294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.06 or 1.00109753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,734,301 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.