Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Mistras Group to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $160.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,988. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $338.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

