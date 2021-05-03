Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $463.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $420.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $268.27 and a 12 month high of $450.95.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

