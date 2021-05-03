Mizuho Downgrades VEREIT (NYSE:VER) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

VER has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of VER opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VEREIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in VEREIT by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

