Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 287.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for about 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP increased its stake in Splunk by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP now owns 20,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Splunk by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $126.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.40 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.54.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

