Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

