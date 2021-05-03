Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 14,629 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 158.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,163 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

