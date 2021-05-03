Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 203,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

Separately, Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $10.70 on Monday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

