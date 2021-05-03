Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.11% of AGBA Acquisition worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 129,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGBA Acquisition stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a PE ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 0.07. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

In other AGBA Acquisition news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 35,000 shares of AGBA Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $368,550.00. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

AGBA Acquisition Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

