Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

INTC stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.