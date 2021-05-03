Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $197.49 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $178.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

