Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GGMCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,449,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,380,000. Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit comprises about 1.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Shares of NASDAQ GGMCU opened at $10.14 on Monday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

About Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

