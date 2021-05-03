Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $165.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total transaction of $1,204,434.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,857.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,728,566 shares of company stock worth $837,010,594. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of -114.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average of $130.59. Moderna has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.