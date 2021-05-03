Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.570-3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.50. The stock had a trading volume of 737,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.38 and its 200-day moving average is $154.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $214.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.06.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

