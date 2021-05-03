Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $6,252,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 24.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $57,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $189.06 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $189.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

