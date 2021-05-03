Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 933 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.92 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $393.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

