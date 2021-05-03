Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $3.91 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,806 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. Tapestry makes up approximately 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after buying an additional 2,388,352 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 807.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $54,473,000 after buying an additional 1,559,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $47,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $47.85 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

