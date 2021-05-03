Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

