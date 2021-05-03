Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is set to release its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $361.38 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $180.96 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 94.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at $118,386,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

