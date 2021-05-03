Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $325.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $328.82.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $326.71 on Thursday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $236.32 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Moody’s by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP lifted its position in Moody’s by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.