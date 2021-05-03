Moonshot (MOONSHOT) Trading 63.4% Lower This Week

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Moonshot has traded down 63.4% against the US dollar. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $7,640.84 and $1.86 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonshot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00064825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00277836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.78 or 0.01172696 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00729334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,009.87 or 0.99926209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Buying and Selling Moonshot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonshot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonshot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonshot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.