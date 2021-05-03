Morgan Stanley Acquires 143,468 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 162.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LPI opened at $40.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $522.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

