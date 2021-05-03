Morgan Stanley Acquires 929 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

In related news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.