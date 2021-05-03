Morgan Stanley Boosts Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $246.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $246.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

NYSE HON opened at $224.25 on Monday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.42.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

