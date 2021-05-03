Morgan Stanley Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after acquiring an additional 245,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

