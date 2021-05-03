Morgan Stanley Boosts TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $105.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.29.

TFII stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TFI International has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $88.31.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

