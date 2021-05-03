Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 148,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSE:EDD remained flat at $$6.08 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,013. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

